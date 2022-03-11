Is Anghami Inc. (ANGH) a Keeper?

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) went down by -11.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.13. The company’s stock price has collected -32.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ :ANGH) Right Now?

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Anghami Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $6.5 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ANGH was 741.41K shares.

ANGH’s Market Performance

ANGH stocks went down by -32.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.05% and a quarterly performance of 3.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 31.24% for Anghami Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.65% for ANGH stocks with a simple moving average of -0.96% for the last 200 days.

ANGH Trading at -14.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.62%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGH fell by -32.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.68. In addition, Anghami Inc. saw 3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGH

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.58.