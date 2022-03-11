Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Xylem Inc. (XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) went down by -2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.78. The company’s stock price has collected -6.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc. (NYSE :XYL) Right Now?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XYL is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Xylem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.64, which is $17.62 above the current price. XYL currently public float of 178.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XYL was 1.36M shares.

XYL’s Market Performance

XYL stocks went down by -6.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.91% and a quarterly performance of -32.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Xylem Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.16% for XYL stocks with a simple moving average of -30.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XYL

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XYL reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for XYL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to XYL, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

XYL Trading at -17.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL fell by -6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.09. In addition, Xylem Inc. saw -30.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Yarkadas Hayati, who sale 43 shares at the price of $87.87 back on Mar 02. After this action, Yarkadas Hayati now owns 8,255 shares of Xylem Inc., valued at $3,778 using the latest closing price.

Cerwinka Franz, the SVP and President, Emerging Ma of Xylem Inc., sale 157 shares at $87.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Cerwinka Franz is holding 10,738 shares at $13,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.46 for the present operating margin

+38.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc. stands at +8.21. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.