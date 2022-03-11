Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $316.39. The company’s stock price has collected -1.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE :APD) Right Now?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APD is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $309.30, which is $84.45 above the current price. APD currently public float of 221.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APD was 1.25M shares.

APD’s Market Performance

APD stocks went down by -1.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.97% and a quarterly performance of -23.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Air Products and Chemicals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.20% for APD stocks with a simple moving average of -19.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for APD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for APD in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $280 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APD reach a price target of $325, previously predicting the price at $335. The rating they have provided for APD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 07th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to APD, setting the target price at $312 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

APD Trading at -14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.98. In addition, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. saw -25.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from Major Sean D, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $288.96 back on Dec 03. After this action, Major Sean D now owns 13,343 shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., valued at $1,733,760 using the latest closing price.

Smith Wayne Thomas, the Director of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., purchase 1,679 shares at $297.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Smith Wayne Thomas is holding 3,316 shares at $499,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+30.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stands at +19.65. The total capital return value is set at 10.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.89. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), the company’s capital structure generated 60.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.77. Total debt to assets is 30.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.