iPower Inc. (IPW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) went up by 24.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.73. The company’s stock price has collected 16.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/21 that Online Hydroponic Retailer IPower Rises Nearly 15% in Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ :IPW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for iPower Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $5.21 above the current price. IPW currently public float of 8.11M and currently shorts hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPW was 481.85K shares.

IPW’s Market Performance

IPW stocks went up by 16.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.76% and a quarterly performance of -37.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.10% for iPower Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.62% for IPW stocks with a simple moving average of -54.02% for the last 200 days.

IPW Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.28%, as shares sank -6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPW rose by +16.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7045. In addition, iPower Inc. saw -24.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IPW

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.20 for asset returns.