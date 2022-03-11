Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.65. The company’s stock price has collected -3.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/20 that If You Want to See Where New York Is Heading, These REITs Offer a Clue

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE :PGRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGRE is at 1.14.

PGRE currently public float of 185.18M and currently shorts hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGRE was 2.24M shares.

PGRE’s Market Performance

PGRE stocks went down by -3.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.95% and a quarterly performance of 17.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for Paramount Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.54% for PGRE stocks with a simple moving average of 12.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGRE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PGRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGRE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $10.50 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGRE reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PGRE stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on September 08th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to PGRE, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

PGRE Trading at 12.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +18.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE fell by -3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.05. In addition, Paramount Group Inc. saw 26.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.35 for the present operating margin

+31.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Group Inc. stands at -2.81. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.