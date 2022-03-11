Here’s Our Rant About Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) went up by 2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $348.49. The company’s stock price has collected -6.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/22 that Bill.com’s Upbeat Fiscal-Year Revenue Outlook Drives the Stock Sharply Higher

Is It Worth Investing in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BILL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Bill.com Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $309.94, which is $105.06 above the current price. BILL currently public float of 98.45M and currently shorts hold a 10.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BILL was 2.36M shares.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL stocks went down by -6.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.26% and a quarterly performance of -22.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.06% for Bill.com Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.45% for BILL stocks with a simple moving average of -12.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $285 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILL reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $225. The rating they have provided for BILL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 04th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to BILL, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

BILL Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares sank -17.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.14. In addition, Bill.com Holdings Inc. saw -17.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Rettig John R., who sale 8,369 shares at the price of $192.57 back on Mar 07. After this action, Rettig John R. now owns 62,339 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc., valued at $1,611,579 using the latest closing price.

Rettig John R., the CFO of Bill.com Holdings Inc., sale 1,156 shares at $231.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Rettig John R. is holding 64,208 shares at $267,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.34 for the present operating margin

+72.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stands at -41.43. The total capital return value is set at -4.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.57. Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 42.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.84. Total debt to assets is 18.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.