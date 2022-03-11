Here’s How Your Trade Titan International Inc. (TWI) Aggressively Right Now

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) went up by 7.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.81. The company’s stock price has collected 10.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan International Inc. (NYSE :TWI) Right Now?

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 180.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWI is at 2.51.

TWI currently public float of 58.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWI was 488.13K shares.

TWI’s Market Performance

TWI stocks went up by 10.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.61% and a quarterly performance of 58.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.15% for Titan International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.00% for TWI stocks with a simple moving average of 47.59% for the last 200 days.

TWI Trading at 18.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares surge +18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI rose by +10.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.35. In addition, Titan International Inc. saw 17.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -1.70 for asset returns.