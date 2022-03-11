Here’s How Your Trade Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Aggressively Right Now

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) went up by 10.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.30. The company’s stock price has collected 16.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :LWLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LWLG is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lightwave Logic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.71. LWLG currently public float of 108.29M and currently shorts hold a 9.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LWLG was 1.34M shares.

LWLG’s Market Performance

LWLG stocks went up by 16.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.04% and a quarterly performance of -53.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 636.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.40% for Lightwave Logic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.83% for LWLG stocks with a simple moving average of -12.86% for the last 200 days.

LWLG Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.56%, as shares surge +14.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG rose by +16.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +495.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.13. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw -41.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour, who sale 35,121 shares at the price of $10.33 back on Jan 14. After this action, El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour now owns 0 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $362,870 using the latest closing price.

El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour, the Director of Lightwave Logic Inc., sale 6,862 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour is holding 35,121 shares at $103,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.92.