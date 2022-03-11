Here’s How Your Trade Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Aggressively Right Now

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.31. The company’s stock price has collected 18.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ :EGLE) Right Now?

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGLE is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.80, which is $2.45 above the current price. EGLE currently public float of 12.65M and currently shorts hold a 11.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGLE was 276.21K shares.

EGLE’s Market Performance

EGLE stocks went up by 18.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.88% and a quarterly performance of 55.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.22% for EGLE stocks with a simple moving average of 44.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGLE stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for EGLE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGLE in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $65 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGLE reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for EGLE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to EGLE, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

EGLE Trading at 35.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +35.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGLE rose by +18.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.97. In addition, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. saw 45.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGLE starting from GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, who sale 1,949,459 shares at the price of $44.87 back on Jul 02. After this action, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP now owns 0 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., valued at $87,472,225 using the latest closing price.

Vogel Gary, the Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., sale 1,343 shares at $53.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Vogel Gary is holding 151,566 shares at $71,226 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.42 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. stands at -12.74. The total capital return value is set at -0.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.93. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE), the company’s capital structure generated 97.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.47. Total debt to assets is 47.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.