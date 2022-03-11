Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Evergy Inc. (EVRG)?

Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.45. The company’s stock price has collected 2.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evergy Inc. (NYSE :EVRG) Right Now?

Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVRG is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Evergy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.25, which is $7.14 above the current price. EVRG currently public float of 228.66M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVRG was 1.58M shares.

EVRG’s Market Performance

EVRG stocks went up by 2.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.99% and a quarterly performance of -4.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Evergy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.02% for EVRG stocks with a simple moving average of -0.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRG reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for EVRG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to EVRG, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

EVRG Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.17. In addition, Evergy Inc. saw -6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from KING CHARLES L, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $63.26 back on Mar 10. After this action, KING CHARLES L now owns 9,727 shares of Evergy Inc., valued at $75,915 using the latest closing price.

WILDER C JOHN, the Director of Evergy Inc., purchase 6,290 shares at $67.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that WILDER C JOHN is holding 2,657,473 shares at $424,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.32 for the present operating margin

+31.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evergy Inc. stands at +15.75. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.