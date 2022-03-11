Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.28. The company’s stock price has collected -16.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/21 that Ciena Shares Rally as Telcos Accelerate Network Spending

Is It Worth Investing in Ciena Corporation (NYSE :CIEN) Right Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIEN is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ciena Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.67, which is $24.11 above the current price. CIEN currently public float of 151.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIEN was 1.77M shares.

CIEN’s Market Performance

CIEN stocks went down by -16.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.24% and a quarterly performance of -7.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.64% for Ciena Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.34% for CIEN stocks with a simple moving average of -5.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $87 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CIEN, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

CIEN Trading at -16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -12.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN fell by -16.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.79. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -25.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from ALEXANDER STEPHEN B, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $64.42 back on Feb 15. After this action, ALEXANDER STEPHEN B now owns 40,664 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $128,840 using the latest closing price.

McFeely Scott, the SVP, Networking Platforms of Ciena Corporation, sale 5,500 shares at $64.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that McFeely Scott is holding 121,538 shares at $354,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.57 for the present operating margin

+44.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +13.81. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.