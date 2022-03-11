Can Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Remain Competitive?

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) went up by 8.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.63. The company’s stock price has collected 9.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE :BOWL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Bowlero Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.17, which is $3.19 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of BOWL was 396.19K shares.

BOWL’s Market Performance

BOWL stocks went up by 9.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.59% and a quarterly performance of 10.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for Bowlero Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.11% for BOWL stocks with a simple moving average of 14.38% for the last 200 days.

BOWL Trading at 25.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +42.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL rose by +9.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.62. In addition, Bowlero Corp. saw 21.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from Young John Alan, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $9.25 back on Feb 24. After this action, Young John Alan now owns 2,500 shares of Bowlero Corp., valued at $9,250 using the latest closing price.

Young John Alan, the Director of Bowlero Corp., purchase 1,500 shares at $9.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Young John Alan is holding 1,500 shares at $14,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Based on Bowlero Corp. (BOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 112.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.94.