Can Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Remain Competitive?

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) went up by 12.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s stock price has collected 20.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ :BSFC) Right Now?

BSFC currently public float of 9.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSFC was 1.55M shares.

BSFC’s Market Performance

BSFC stocks went up by 20.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.47% and a quarterly performance of -11.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.75% for Blue Star Foods Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.75% for BSFC stocks with a simple moving average of -44.82% for the last 200 days.

BSFC Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.14%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSFC rose by +20.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8300. In addition, Blue Star Foods Corp. saw 30.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSFC starting from Guzy Jeffrey J, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Jun 23. After this action, Guzy Jeffrey J now owns 12,500 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSFC

Equity return is now at value -46.50, with -13.00 for asset returns.