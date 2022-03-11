Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) Just Got Our Attention

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) went up by 4.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.93. The company’s stock price has collected 16.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE :ARIS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Aris Water Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.80, which is $0.41 above the current price. ARIS currently public float of 6.71M and currently shorts hold a 8.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARIS was 293.33K shares.

ARIS’s Market Performance

ARIS stocks went up by 16.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.83% and a quarterly performance of 28.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.96% for Aris Water Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.66% for ARIS stocks with a simple moving average of 35.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARIS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ARIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARIS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARIS reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ARIS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ARIS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

ARIS Trading at 36.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares surge +47.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARIS rose by +16.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, Aris Water Solutions Inc. saw 39.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARIS starting from COY DEBRA, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Oct 26. After this action, COY DEBRA now owns 1,500 shares of Aris Water Solutions Inc., valued at $19,500 using the latest closing price.

Schroer Brenda R, the Chief Financial Officer of Aris Water Solutions Inc., purchase 15,384 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Schroer Brenda R is holding 15,384 shares at $199,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.35 for the present operating margin

+33.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aris Water Solutions Inc. stands at -3.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.