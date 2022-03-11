AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) Just Got Our Attention

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) went down by -13.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.21. The company’s stock price has collected -26.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX :ACY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACY is at 4.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AeroCentury Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.95. ACY currently public float of 12.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACY was 867.09K shares.

ACY’s Market Performance

ACY stocks went down by -26.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -50.58% and a quarterly performance of -58.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.15% for AeroCentury Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.07% for ACY stocks with a simple moving average of -53.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACY stocks, with Taglich Brothers repeating the rating for ACY by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for ACY in the upcoming period, according to Taglich Brothers is $21.50 based on the research report published on April 01st of the previous year 2013.

ACY Trading at -58.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.94%, as shares sank -52.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACY fell by -26.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, AeroCentury Corp. saw -75.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACY starting from Magnusson Michael Gerhard, who sale 3,323 shares at the price of $29.25 back on Sep 07. After this action, Magnusson Michael Gerhard now owns 0 shares of AeroCentury Corp., valued at $97,211 using the latest closing price.

Wilson David Paul, the Director of AeroCentury Corp., sale 75 shares at $28.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Wilson David Paul is holding 0 shares at $2,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.31 for the present operating margin

+54.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for AeroCentury Corp. stands at -263.63. The total capital return value is set at -0.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.14. Equity return is now at value -35.60, with 7.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.