A Lesson to Learn: Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) went down by -1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s stock price has collected 2.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/12/22 that Planet Labs Stock Can Just About Double, Says Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE :PL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Planet Labs PBC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.19, which is $8.2 above the current price. PL currently public float of 183.72M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PL was 3.81M shares.

PL’s Market Performance

PL stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.39% and a quarterly performance of -56.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for Planet Labs PBC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.96% for PL stocks with a simple moving average of -43.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $10.50 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PL reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to PL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

PL Trading at -12.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -19.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -18.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Marshall William Spencer, who purchase 19,230 shares at the price of $6.47 back on Dec 22. After this action, Marshall William Spencer now owns 19,230 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $124,445 using the latest closing price.

Weil Kevin, the President, Product & Business of Planet Labs PBC, purchase 165,580 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Weil Kevin is holding 165,580 shares at $994,473 based on the most recent closing price.