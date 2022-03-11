A Lesson to Learn: monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) went down by -11.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $450.00. The company’s stock price has collected -11.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/10/21 that Monday.com and 3 Other IPOs Hit the Market. All but One Closed Up Higher.

Is It Worth Investing in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ :MNDY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for monday.com Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $252.00, which is $144.85 above the current price. MNDY currently public float of 29.23M and currently shorts hold a 7.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNDY was 663.52K shares.

MNDY’s Market Performance

MNDY stocks went down by -11.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.07% and a quarterly performance of -59.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.17% for monday.com Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.40% for MNDY stocks with a simple moving average of -53.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNDY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MNDY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNDY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $170 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNDY reach a price target of $230, previously predicting the price at $420. The rating they have provided for MNDY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to MNDY, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

MNDY Trading at -37.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares sank -41.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDY fell by -11.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.49. In addition, monday.com Ltd. saw -57.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.93 for the present operating margin

+87.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for monday.com Ltd. stands at -41.96. Equity return is now at value -29.10, with -18.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.00.