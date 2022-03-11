A Lesson to Learn: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.98. The company’s stock price has collected 2.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ :GILT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GILT is at 0.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.42. GILT currently public float of 41.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GILT was 483.50K shares.

GILT’s Market Performance

GILT stocks went up by 2.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.87% and a quarterly performance of 8.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.43% for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.26% for GILT stocks with a simple moving average of -5.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GILT

Brigantine, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GILT reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for GILT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2012.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Perform” to GILT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

GILT Trading at 5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GILT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GILT rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. saw 18.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GILT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.68 for the present operating margin

+32.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. stands at -1.22. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.