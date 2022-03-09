Why The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.98. The company’s stock price has collected -8.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that FCB Names New Leadership as Global CEO Prepares to Leave

Is It Worth Investing in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE :IPG) Right Now?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IPG is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.30, which is $8.82 above the current price. IPG currently public float of 392.22M and currently shorts hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPG was 3.84M shares.

IPG’s Market Performance

IPG stocks went down by -8.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.41% and a quarterly performance of -6.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.93% for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.75% for IPG stocks with a simple moving average of -8.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IPG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IPG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $32 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPG reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for IPG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to IPG, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

IPG Trading at -10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.86. In addition, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. saw -13.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $36.03 back on Mar 02. After this action, CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F now owns 56,981 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., valued at $1,369,140 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ellen Tobi, the CFO of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., sale 2,778 shares at $36.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Johnson Ellen Tobi is holding 124,625 shares at $100,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.13 for the present operating margin

+15.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at +9.30. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.