We Analyzed the Future Direction of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT), Here is What We Found

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) went up by 34.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.20. The company’s stock price has collected 17.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SSNT) Right Now?

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSNT is at 1.39.

SSNT currently public float of 2.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSNT was 192.61K shares.

SSNT’s Market Performance

SSNT stocks went up by 17.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.92% and a quarterly performance of 2.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.40% for SilverSun Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.13% for SSNT stocks with a simple moving average of -30.91% for the last 200 days.

SSNT Trading at 15.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.37%, as shares surge +30.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNT rose by +17.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, SilverSun Technologies Inc. saw -3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNT starting from Ault Global Holdings, Inc., who purchase 27,000 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Nov 16. After this action, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc., valued at $160,223 using the latest closing price.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of SilverSun Technologies Inc., sale 372,000 shares at $8.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is holding 388,000 shares at $3,033,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNT

Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.40 for asset returns.