We Analyzed the Future Direction of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT), Here is What We Found

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) went up by 9.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.93. The company’s stock price has collected -10.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ :FLGT) Right Now?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLGT is at 1.58.

The average price from analysts is $104.00, which is $49.35 above the current price. FLGT currently public float of 20.39M and currently shorts hold a 8.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLGT was 513.37K shares.

FLGT’s Market Performance

FLGT stocks went down by -10.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.54% and a quarterly performance of -33.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.56% for Fulgent Genetics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.47% for FLGT stocks with a simple moving average of -34.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FLGT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLGT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $80 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLGT reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for FLGT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to FLGT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

FLGT Trading at -24.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares sank -17.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGT fell by -10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.58. In addition, Fulgent Genetics Inc. saw -45.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLGT starting from KIM PAUL, who sale 454 shares at the price of $56.31 back on Mar 03. After this action, KIM PAUL now owns 155,574 shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc., valued at $25,564 using the latest closing price.

BOLGER JOHN C, the Director of Fulgent Genetics Inc., sale 1,875 shares at $61.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that BOLGER JOHN C is holding 2,000 shares at $115,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGT

Equity return is now at value 51.90, with 44.80 for asset returns.