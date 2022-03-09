We Analyzed the Future Direction of Century Aluminum Company (CENX), Here is What We Found

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) went down by -9.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.36. The company’s stock price has collected -2.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ :CENX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENX is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Century Aluminum Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.33, which is $0.9 above the current price. CENX currently public float of 50.97M and currently shorts hold a 11.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CENX was 1.62M shares.

CENX’s Market Performance

CENX stocks went down by -2.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.29% and a quarterly performance of 92.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.83% for Century Aluminum Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.59% for CENX stocks with a simple moving average of 75.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CENX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CENX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $19 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CENX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for CENX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CENX, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

CENX Trading at 37.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares surge +60.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.59. In addition, Century Aluminum Company saw 55.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Hoffman Robert F, who sale 3,480 shares at the price of $29.19 back on Mar 04. After this action, Hoffman Robert F now owns 32,380 shares of Century Aluminum Company, valued at $101,581 using the latest closing price.

Conti Craig C, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Century Aluminum Company, sale 12,920 shares at $25.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Conti Craig C is holding 117,018 shares at $331,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.99 for the present operating margin

+5.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Aluminum Company stands at -7.55. Equity return is now at value -44.00, with -11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.