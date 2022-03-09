Wall Street Pummels SM Energy Company (SM) After Recent Earnings Report

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.38. The company’s stock price has collected 6.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SM Energy Company (NYSE :SM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SM is at 5.50.

The average price from analysts is $45.81, which is $5.6 above the current price. SM currently public float of 119.46M and currently shorts hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SM was 2.72M shares.

SM’s Market Performance

SM stocks went up by 6.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.65% and a quarterly performance of 35.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 150.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.65% for SM Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.51% for SM stocks with a simple moving average of 46.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $42 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SM reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $34.25. The rating they have provided for SM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to SM, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

SM Trading at 16.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares surge +13.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SM rose by +6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.03. In addition, SM Energy Company saw 35.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SM starting from SULLIVAN WILLIAM D, who sale 55,000 shares at the price of $35.74 back on Nov 05. After this action, SULLIVAN WILLIAM D now owns 139,811 shares of SM Energy Company, valued at $1,965,700 using the latest closing price.

ROBESON ROSE M, the Director of SM Energy Company, sale 15,000 shares at $36.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that ROBESON ROSE M is holding 59,369 shares at $550,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SM

Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.