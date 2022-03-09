The Lion Electric Company (LEV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) went up by 9.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.45. The company’s stock price has collected -3.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE :LEV) Right Now?

LEV currently public float of 73.89M and currently shorts hold a 14.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEV was 871.62K shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

LEV’s Market Performance

LEV stocks went down by -3.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.55% and a quarterly performance of -24.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.18% for The Lion Electric Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.09% for LEV stocks with a simple moving average of -38.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $12 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEV reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for LEV stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to LEV, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

LEV Trading at -10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares sank -9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -21.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value -21.90, with -9.40 for asset returns.