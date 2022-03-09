SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.36. The company’s stock price has collected 3.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ :SSRM) Right Now?

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSRM is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for SSR Mining Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.08, which is $5.57 above the current price. SSRM currently public float of 211.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSRM was 1.64M shares.

SSRM’s Market Performance

SSRM stocks went up by 3.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.66% and a quarterly performance of 21.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for SSR Mining Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.21% for SSRM stocks with a simple moving average of 26.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSRM

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SSRM, setting the target price at $28.50 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

SSRM Trading at 20.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +26.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.08. In addition, SSR Mining Inc. saw 20.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSRM starting from Sparks Michael John, who sale 17,290 shares at the price of $17.47 back on Jan 05. After this action, Sparks Michael John now owns 117,442 shares of SSR Mining Inc., valued at $302,056 using the latest closing price.

Farid Fady Adel Edward, the Chief Corp Development Officer of SSR Mining Inc., sale 37,301 shares at $17.47 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Farid Fady Adel Edward is holding 87,517 shares at $651,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.95 for the present operating margin

+35.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for SSR Mining Inc. stands at +24.97. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.