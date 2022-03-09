Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX:XPL) went up by 11.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.04. The company’s stock price has collected 21.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX :XPL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XPL is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Solitario Zinc Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.90, which is $0.1 above the current price. XPL currently public float of 52.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPL was 195.59K shares.

XPL’s Market Performance

XPL stocks went up by 21.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 63.88% and a quarterly performance of 79.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.15% for Solitario Zinc Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.64% for XPL stocks with a simple moving average of 43.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for XPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.80 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the previous year 2014.

XPL Trading at 49.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares surge +61.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPL rose by +21.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6300. In addition, Solitario Zinc Corp. saw 60.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPL starting from HERALD CHRISTOPHER E, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 06. After this action, HERALD CHRISTOPHER E now owns 1,667,000 shares of Solitario Zinc Corp., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

MARONICK JAMES R, the Chief Financial Officer of Solitario Zinc Corp., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that MARONICK JAMES R is holding 641,039 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPL

The total capital return value is set at -6.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.94. Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 46.26.