Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Clorox Company (CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) went down by -4.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $196.66. The company’s stock price has collected -4.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/22 that Clorox Stock Falls Sharply as Rising Costs Hit Margins

Is It Worth Investing in The Clorox Company (NYSE :CLX) Right Now?

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLX is at 0.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for The Clorox Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $147.40, which is $10.99 above the current price. CLX currently public float of 122.03M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLX was 1.53M shares.

CLX’s Market Performance

CLX stocks went down by -4.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.10% and a quarterly performance of -17.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for The Clorox Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.50% for CLX stocks with a simple moving average of -17.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $150 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLX reach a price target of $148, previously predicting the price at $163. The rating they have provided for CLX stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on February 04th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to CLX, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

CLX Trading at -14.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX fell by -4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.57. In addition, The Clorox Company saw -20.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Barral Diego J, who sale 240 shares at the price of $170.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Barral Diego J now owns 8,742 shares of The Clorox Company, valued at $40,800 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Eric H, the EVP – Chief Operating Officer of The Clorox Company, sale 1,015 shares at $193.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Reynolds Eric H is holding 13,127 shares at $195,931 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.86 for the present operating margin

+43.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Clorox Company stands at +9.67. The total capital return value is set at 31.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.75. Equity return is now at value 53.80, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Clorox Company (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 775.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.57. Total debt to assets is 50.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 681.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.