Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) went up by 8.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.28. The company’s stock price has collected -5.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/01/20 that Kandi Stock Falls Again After Short-Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ :KNDI) Right Now?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KNDI is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $1.9 above the current price. KNDI currently public float of 62.83M and currently shorts hold a 9.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNDI was 1.15M shares.

KNDI’s Market Performance

KNDI stocks went down by -5.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.44% and a quarterly performance of -11.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.63% for Kandi Technologies Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.15% for KNDI stocks with a simple moving average of -30.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNDI stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for KNDI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KNDI in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

KNDI Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNDI fell by -5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. saw -3.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNDI starting from Yu Henry, who sale 4,010 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Nov 26. After this action, Yu Henry now owns 115,500 shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc., valued at $15,238 using the latest closing price.

Yu Henry, the Director of Kandi Technologies Group Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $4.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Yu Henry is holding 119,510 shares at $16,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.45 for the present operating margin

+17.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stands at -13.51. The total capital return value is set at -3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.27. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.