Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) went down by -6.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.47. The company’s stock price has collected 16.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :RKDA) Right Now?

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RKDA is at -0.54.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

RKDA currently public float of 20.37M and currently shorts hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RKDA was 1.15M shares.

RKDA’s Market Performance

RKDA stocks went up by 16.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.13% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.68% for Arcadia Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.53% for RKDA stocks with a simple moving average of -37.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKDA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RKDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RKDA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2020.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to RKDA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

RKDA Trading at 18.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.03%, as shares surge +23.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKDA rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0327. In addition, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. saw 14.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RKDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-267.92 for the present operating margin

+35.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stands at -57.94. The total capital return value is set at -88.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.91. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA), the company’s capital structure generated 33.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.22. Total debt to assets is 19.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.