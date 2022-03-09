Realty Income Corporation (O) Just Got Our Attention

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.54. The company’s stock price has collected -1.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/21 that Twitter, Tesla, Realty Income: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE :O) Right Now?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 68.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for O is at 0.79.

Today, the average trading volume of O was 4.00M shares.

O’s Market Performance

O stocks went down by -1.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.82% and a quarterly performance of -4.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.96% for Realty Income Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.74% for O stocks with a simple moving average of -4.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see O reach a price target of $79. The rating they have provided for O stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 17th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to O, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

O Trading at -5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.57. In addition, Realty Income Corporation saw -9.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at O starting from MERRIMAN RONALD, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $70.05 back on Jun 11. After this action, MERRIMAN RONALD now owns 22,075 shares of Realty Income Corporation, valued at $280,200 using the latest closing price.

McLaughlin Gregory, the Director of Realty Income Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $70.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that McLaughlin Gregory is holding 23,886 shares at $141,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.23 for the present operating margin

+50.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realty Income Corporation stands at +17.24. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.