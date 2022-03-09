Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected -14.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 32 min ago that Plant-Based Milk Maker Oatly Stock Dips on Latest Earnings Report

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ :OTLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Oatly Group AB declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.42, which is $7.52 above the current price. OTLY currently public float of 64.69M and currently shorts hold a 23.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTLY was 3.72M shares.

OTLY’s Market Performance

OTLY stocks went down by -14.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.72% and a quarterly performance of -28.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for Oatly Group AB. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.70% for OTLY stocks with a simple moving average of -58.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTLY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for OTLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OTLY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTLY reach a price target of $7.40. The rating they have provided for OTLY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Reduce” to OTLY, setting the target price at $7.80 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

OTLY Trading at -17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -19.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY fell by -13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.84. In addition, Oatly Group AB saw -28.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.77 for the present operating margin

+29.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oatly Group AB stands at -14.33. The total capital return value is set at -10.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.58.

Based on Oatly Group AB (OTLY), the company’s capital structure generated 71.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.72. Total debt to assets is 34.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.65.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.