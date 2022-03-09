Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Vivakor Inc. (VIVK)

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) went down by -6.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.95. The company’s stock price has collected 27.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ :VIVK) Right Now?

VIVK currently public float of 12.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIVK was 104.66K shares.

VIVK’s Market Performance

VIVK stocks went up by 27.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -67.82% and a quarterly performance of -59.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 33.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.39% for Vivakor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.36% for VIVK stocks with a simple moving average of -64.85% for the last 200 days.

VIVK Trading at -58.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIVK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.84%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIVK rose by +27.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Vivakor Inc. saw -60.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIVK starting from Nicosia Matthew, who purchase 320 shares at the price of $2.95 back on Feb 17. After this action, Nicosia Matthew now owns 4,190,601 shares of Vivakor Inc., valued at $944 using the latest closing price.