Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.26. The company’s stock price has collected 3.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE :LPI) Right Now?

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPI is at 3.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.00, which is $19.87 above the current price. LPI currently public float of 16.09M and currently shorts hold a 14.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPI was 800.74K shares.

LPI’s Market Performance

LPI stocks went up by 3.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.44% and a quarterly performance of 29.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 128.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.07% for Laredo Petroleum Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.39% for LPI stocks with a simple moving average of 17.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPI stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for LPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPI in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $120 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2022.

Siebert Williams Shank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPI reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for LPI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 08th, 2021.

LPI Trading at 12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares surge +19.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPI rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.86. In addition, Laredo Petroleum Inc. saw 31.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPI starting from Wren Jessica R, who sale 489 shares at the price of $78.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, Wren Jessica R now owns 4,154 shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc., valued at $38,142 using the latest closing price.

Chandler Tommye Karen, the Sr. V.P. & COO of Laredo Petroleum Inc., sale 10,929 shares at $77.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Chandler Tommye Karen is holding 63,063 shares at $846,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.78 for the present operating margin

+50.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laredo Petroleum Inc. stands at +10.40. Equity return is now at value 112.60, with 7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.