Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)?

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.55. The company's stock price has collected 1.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX :EQX) Right Now?

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQX is at 0.29.

EQX currently public float of 256.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQX was 2.15M shares.

EQX’s Market Performance

EQX stocks went up by 1.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.24% and a quarterly performance of 14.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for Equinox Gold Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.98% for EQX stocks with a simple moving average of 9.25% for the last 200 days.

EQX Trading at 17.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +27.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.86. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp. saw 15.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.53 for the present operating margin

+19.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinox Gold Corp. stands at +51.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.