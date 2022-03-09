Is AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) a Keeper?

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) went up by 10.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.38. The company’s stock price has collected -8.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/10/21 that GE to Wind Down GE Capital After Shedding Jet-Leasing Unit

Is It Worth Investing in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE :AER) Right Now?

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AER is at 2.29.

AER currently public float of 66.04M and currently shorts hold a 6.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AER was 1.97M shares.

AER’s Market Performance

AER stocks went down by -8.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.29% and a quarterly performance of -15.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.49% for AerCap Holdings N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.28% for AER stocks with a simple moving average of -17.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $80 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AER reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for AER stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to AER, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

AER Trading at -22.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -22.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER fell by -8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.52. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw -25.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 2.20 for asset returns.