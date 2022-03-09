Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cricut Inc. (CRCT)

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) went down by -27.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.36. The company’s stock price has collected -12.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ :CRCT) Right Now?

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.04 x from its present earnings ratio.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

CRCT currently public float of 32.58M and currently shorts hold a 12.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRCT was 316.89K shares.

CRCT’s Market Performance

CRCT stocks went down by -12.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.44% and a quarterly performance of -41.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.88% for Cricut Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -42.99% for CRCT stocks with a simple moving average of -63.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRCT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CRCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRCT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $13 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRCT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CRCT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 01st, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CRCT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

CRCT Trading at -48.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -50.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRCT fell by -38.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.12. In addition, Cricut Inc. saw -36.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRCT starting from Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, who purchase 40,185 shares at the price of $16.62 back on Feb 28. After this action, Abdiel Capital Management, LLC now owns 12,678,246 shares of Cricut Inc., valued at $667,875 using the latest closing price.

Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of Cricut Inc., purchase 130,000 shares at $16.63 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Abdiel Capital Management, LLC is holding 12,638,061 shares at $2,162,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRCT

Equity return is now at value 37.40, with 22.50 for asset returns.