Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) went down by -42.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.00. The company’s stock price has collected -70.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ :ISPO) Right Now?

ISPO currently public float of 21.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISPO was 521.30K shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

ISPO’s Market Performance

ISPO stocks went down by -70.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.54% and a quarterly performance of 50.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 45.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 64.48% for Inspirato Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -53.70% for ISPO stocks with a simple moving average of 23.42% for the last 200 days.

ISPO Trading at -20.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 64.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.75%, as shares surge +59.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPO fell by -70.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.22. In addition, Inspirato Incorporated saw 50.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPO

Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.80 for asset returns.