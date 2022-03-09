Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) went up by 1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.25. The company’s stock price has collected 2.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE :PSXP) Right Now?

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSXP is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Phillips 66 Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.60, which is -$0.58 below the current price. PSXP currently public float of 55.22M and currently shorts hold a 12.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSXP was 695.46K shares.

PSXP’s Market Performance

PSXP stocks went up by 2.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.48% and a quarterly performance of 18.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for Phillips 66 Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.07% for PSXP stocks with a simple moving average of 8.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSXP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PSXP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PSXP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $41 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSXP reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for PSXP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PSXP, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

PSXP Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSXP rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.77. In addition, Phillips 66 Partners LP saw 16.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSXP starting from Haney Mark, who purchase 1,623 shares at the price of $44.53 back on Jan 20. After this action, Haney Mark now owns 34,100 shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP, valued at $72,278 using the latest closing price.

Bairrington Phillip David, the Director of Phillips 66 Partners LP, purchase 1,630 shares at $44.46 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Bairrington Phillip David is holding 45,328 shares at $72,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.50 for the present operating margin

+54.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 Partners LP stands at +64.14. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.