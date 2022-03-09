Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) went up by 14.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $590.00. The company’s stock price has collected -26.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ :MDB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDB is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for MongoDB Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $520.67, which is $221.9 above the current price. MDB currently public float of 62.97M and currently shorts hold a 7.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDB was 1.16M shares.

MDB’s Market Performance

MDB stocks went down by -26.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.18% and a quarterly performance of -34.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.04% for MongoDB Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.69% for MDB stocks with a simple moving average of -24.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $505 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2022.

Tigress Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $630. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to MDB, setting the target price at $700 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

MDB Trading at -21.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares sank -23.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB fell by -15.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $379.15. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw -46.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Ittycheria Dev, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $309.78 back on Mar 04. After this action, Ittycheria Dev now owns 196,390 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $10,842,222 using the latest closing price.

Hazard Charles M Jr, the Director of MongoDB Inc., sale 350 shares at $382.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Hazard Charles M Jr is holding 16,695 shares at $134,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.45 for the present operating margin

+68.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -45.22. The total capital return value is set at -19.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.52. Equity return is now at value -111.70, with -16.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.