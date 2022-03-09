Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) went up by 3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.31. The company’s stock price has collected -14.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE :CUK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUK is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Carnival Corporation & plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $26.53. CUK currently public float of 150.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUK was 2.86M shares.

CUK’s Market Performance

CUK stocks went down by -14.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.32% and a quarterly performance of -13.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.11% for Carnival Corporation & plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.70% for CUK stocks with a simple moving average of -29.24% for the last 200 days.

CUK Trading at -23.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares sank -25.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK fell by -14.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.06. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw -20.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from Thamm Michael Olaf, who sale 3,841 shares at the price of $20.62 back on Feb 15. After this action, Thamm Michael Olaf now owns 205,465 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $79,195 using the latest closing price.

DONALD ARNOLD W, the President & CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc, sale 95,796 shares at $19.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that DONALD ARNOLD W is holding 366,527 shares at $1,827,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-328.14 for the present operating margin

-230.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -497.96. The total capital return value is set at -12.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.37. Equity return is now at value -58.70, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 284.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.02. Total debt to assets is 64.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 244.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.