Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.48. The company’s stock price has collected 2.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE :GEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEL is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50, which is $0.14 above the current price. GEL currently public float of 106.46M and currently shorts hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEL was 681.19K shares.

GEL’s Market Performance

GEL stocks went up by 2.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.87% and a quarterly performance of 17.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.49% for Genesis Energy L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.79% for GEL stocks with a simple moving average of 17.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GEL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEL reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for GEL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GEL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

GEL Trading at 8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEL rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.70. In addition, Genesis Energy L.P. saw 15.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEL starting from Davison James E, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $7.74 back on Aug 20. After this action, Davison James E now owns 2,657,890 shares of Genesis Energy L.P., valued at $193,500 using the latest closing price.

Davison James E, the Director of Genesis Energy L.P., purchase 10,000 shares at $8.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Davison James E is holding 2,632,890 shares at $82,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+5.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genesis Energy L.P. stands at -7.77. Equity return is now at value -36.00, with -4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.