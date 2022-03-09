Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) went up by 17.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected 30.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ZEST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZEST is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ecoark Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ZEST currently public float of 24.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZEST was 76.88K shares.

ZEST’s Market Performance

ZEST stocks went up by 30.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.61% and a quarterly performance of -2.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.80% for Ecoark Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.48% for ZEST stocks with a simple moving average of -21.88% for the last 200 days.

ZEST Trading at 24.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.81%, as shares surge +28.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEST rose by +30.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Ecoark Holdings Inc. saw 36.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZEST starting from May Randy, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $2.85 back on Nov 23. After this action, May Randy now owns 641,000 shares of Ecoark Holdings Inc., valued at $128,250 using the latest closing price.

Puchir Jay M., the Treas/CEO and Pres of Sub of Ecoark Holdings Inc., purchase 3,612 shares at $2.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Puchir Jay M. is holding 551,558 shares at $10,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-119.52 for the present operating margin

-6.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecoark Holdings Inc. stands at -134.22. The total capital return value is set at -103.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -164.97. Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -19.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST), the company’s capital structure generated 21.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.46. Total debt to assets is 9.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.