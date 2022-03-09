Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) went up by 50.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected 35.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ :WAVE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WAVE currently public float of 1.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAVE was 56.89K shares.

WAVE’s Market Performance

WAVE stocks went up by 35.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.68% and a quarterly performance of 13.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.66% for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.65% for WAVE stocks with a simple moving average of -17.77% for the last 200 days.

WAVE Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.63%, as shares sank -12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVE rose by +35.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) saw 36.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9823.28 for the present operating margin

-826.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stands at -7469.47. The total capital return value is set at -21.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.24.

Based on Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 9.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.48. Total debt to assets is 8.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 336.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.04.