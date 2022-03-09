Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) went up by 4.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $149.37. The company’s stock price has collected 5.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/22 that Dollar Tree Posts a Sales Miss, Says $1.25 Price Point Completed

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ :DLTR) Right Now?

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DLTR is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Dollar Tree Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $160.20, which is $11.37 above the current price. DLTR currently public float of 221.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLTR was 2.64M shares.

DLTR’s Market Performance

DLTR stocks went up by 5.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.97% and a quarterly performance of 6.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for Dollar Tree Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.33% for DLTR stocks with a simple moving average of 29.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLTR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DLTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DLTR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $170 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLTR reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for DLTR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to DLTR, setting the target price at $162 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

DLTR Trading at 7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTR rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.93. In addition, Dollar Tree Inc. saw 4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTR starting from Jacobs David A., who sale 3,395 shares at the price of $143.00 back on Jan 06. After this action, Jacobs David A. now owns 8,644 shares of Dollar Tree Inc., valued at $485,488 using the latest closing price.

Old William A. JR, the Chief Legal Officer of Dollar Tree Inc., sale 16,267 shares at $125.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Old William A. JR is holding 0 shares at $2,040,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+29.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar Tree Inc. stands at +5.05. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.