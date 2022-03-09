Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.20. The company’s stock price has collected -1.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE :MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MFC is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Manulife Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.15, which is $4.23 above the current price. MFC currently public float of 1.94B and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MFC was 3.83M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC stocks went down by -1.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.90% and a quarterly performance of 4.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for Manulife Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.78% for MFC stocks with a simple moving average of -2.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MFC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MFC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MFC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

MFC Trading at -5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -7.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.61. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw 1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +12.01. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.