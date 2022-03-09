Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) went down by -9.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.04. The company’s stock price has collected -15.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE :BLND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Blend Labs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.59, which is $8.89 above the current price. BLND currently public float of 142.13M and currently shorts hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLND was 1.89M shares.

BLND’s Market Performance

BLND stocks went down by -15.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.78% and a quarterly performance of -17.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.32% for Blend Labs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.06% for BLND stocks with a simple moving average of -38.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLND stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BLND by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BLND in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $11.75 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to BLND, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

BLND Trading at -5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares sank -13.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLND fell by -15.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Blend Labs Inc. saw 4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLND starting from Sumner Crystal, who sale 3,884 shares at the price of $8.99 back on Feb 22. After this action, Sumner Crystal now owns 491,130 shares of Blend Labs Inc., valued at $34,928 using the latest closing price.

Chan Jonathan Y., the Principal Accounting Officer of Blend Labs Inc., sale 2,084 shares at $8.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Chan Jonathan Y. is holding 47,040 shares at $18,468 based on the most recent closing price.