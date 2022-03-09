A Lesson to Learn: Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) went up by 125.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.80. The company’s stock price has collected -12.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :SBFM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBFM is at -2.48.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

SBFM currently public float of 2.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBFM was 117.93K shares.

SBFM’s Market Performance

SBFM stocks went down by -12.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -84.80% and a quarterly performance of -84.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.83% for Sunshine Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.21% for SBFM stocks with a simple moving average of -81.76% for the last 200 days.

SBFM Trading at -59.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares sank -62.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBFM rose by +100.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.3612. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. saw -87.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-807.83 for the present operating margin

+44.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. stands at -3898.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 60.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.