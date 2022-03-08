Why Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) went down by -4.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.80. The company’s stock price has collected -22.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE :VRT) Right Now?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRT is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Vertiv Holdings Co declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is $6.6 above the current price. VRT currently public float of 326.02M and currently shorts hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRT was 3.89M shares.

VRT’s Market Performance

VRT stocks went down by -22.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.98% and a quarterly performance of -60.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Vertiv Holdings Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -43.33% for VRT stocks with a simple moving average of -59.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRT stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for VRT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VRT in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $11.50 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRT reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VRT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to VRT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

VRT Trading at -51.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -52.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT fell by -22.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.17. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw -59.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from Johnson Patrick R., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Mar 03. After this action, Johnson Patrick R. now owns 152,912 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $115,000 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Robert Joseph, the Chief Executive Officer of Vertiv Holdings Co, sale 100,000 shares at $12.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Johnson Robert Joseph is holding 729,226 shares at $1,277,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertiv Holdings Co stands at +2.39. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.