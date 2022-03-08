Why Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) went up by 20.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.65. The company’s stock price has collected 0.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ :CENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENN is at 0.98.

Today, the average trading volume of CENN was 6.88M shares.

CENN’s Market Performance

CENN stocks went up by 0.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.97% and a quarterly performance of -82.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.35% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.81% for CENN stocks with a simple moving average of -81.02% for the last 200 days.

CENN Trading at -45.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.33%, as shares sank -8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3770. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -72.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Equity return is now at value -117.20, with -67.10 for asset returns.