We Analyzed the Future Direction of SES AI Corporation (SES), Here is What We Found

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) went up by 29.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.47. The company’s stock price has collected 20.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE :SES) Right Now?

SES currently public float of 4.30M and currently shorts hold a 13.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SES was 655.86K shares.

SES’s Market Performance

SES stocks went up by 20.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.04% and a quarterly performance of -43.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.00% for SES AI Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.34% for SES stocks with a simple moving average of -40.26% for the last 200 days.

SES Trading at -27.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.18%, as shares sank -19.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES rose by +20.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -42.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -2.70 for asset returns.